1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting outside Florida Amazon facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said one person was killed and two others injured in a targeted shooting Monday afternoon outside an Amazon warehouse in Jacksonville, Florida.

Officials said two suspects got out of a car, started shooting and then sped off.

The victims had been standing in a line outside to apply for a job, officials said at a news conference.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two people were shot Monday at an Amazon facility in Jacksonville, Florida, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 2 p.m. at an Amazon warehouse on the city’s north side, news outlets reported. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was killed or if a suspect was in custody.

One local television station posted a photo on its website showing shattered glass at an employee breakroom that appeared to be caused by a bullet.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)