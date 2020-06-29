1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting outside Florida Amazon facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said one person was killed and two others injured in a targeted shooting Monday afternoon outside an Amazon warehouse in Jacksonville, Florida.
Officials said two suspects got out of a car, started shooting and then sped off.
The victims had been standing in a line outside to apply for a job, officials said at a news conference.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
