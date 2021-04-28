SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a late night shooting in Springfield, police said.

Officers responded to the city’s Pine Point neighborhood just after 10 p.m. Tuesday where they located two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment, police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said Wednesday.

They were taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

A third injured man also suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital later in a private vehicle, he said.

One of the men was pronounced dead early Wednesday and the other two have been stabilized, he said.

No names were made public and no additional details were released.

The shooting remains under investigation and there have been no arrests.

The death is the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)