TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Tyngsboro Friday, police said.

At around 2:30 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on the north side of the highway at mile marker 89, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area, as all northbound lanes of Route 3 remain closed.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)