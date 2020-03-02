SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and eight others were injured in a serious chain-reaction car crash on Route 195 eastbound in Seekonk on Sunday.

A 2019 Chevy Silverado was traveling in the middle lane just past Exit 1 when it encountered slowing traffic as a result of a car fire about one mile down the road, according to state police.

The driver applied the emergency brake and collided into the rear of a 2001 Chrysler 300, which in turn crashed into a 2005 Acura TSX that then pushed into the rear of a 2017 Lexus NX, state police added.

The right, rear passenger of the Chrysler, who had been wearing her seatbelt, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead soon after her arrival, police said. Her name has not been released.

Two additional occupants of the Chrysler, two occupants of the Silverado and four occupants of the Acura were all transported by EMS to area hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Lexus was not injured.

An investigation remains ongoing.

