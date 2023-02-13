(CNN) — Eight people were injured after someone drove a U-Haul truck into pedestrians in New York City on Monday morning, an official with the New York Fire Department told CNN.

One of the injured victims, a 44-year-old, has since died, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the case confirmed to CNN.

The incident began when police pulled over the rented truck about 10:49 a.m. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, the New York Police Department said. The driver evaded police, striking several pedestrians. He was taken into custody shortly after a few blocks away.

Two people were critically injured and two seriously, the FDNY official said. The other injuries were minor. One of the injured victims was a police officer, authorities said at a news conference.

Police believe the driver, a 62-year-old man, might have been the subject of a call regarding an emotionally disturbed person recently.

Out of an abundance of caution, officials said, the bomb squad searched the back of the truck. It was filled with items indicating the suspect may have been living out of it in recent days. A law enforcement source told CNN the items included boxes of the man’s clothes.

Investigators tell CNN they are going through the man’s background and do not believe this was a planned attack, but more likely an attempt to escape.

There is no initial indication of terrorism, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams tweeted that they had been briefed on the incident. Additionally, Adams said there are no further credible threats related to the incident.

In a second tweet, Hochul said: “I am praying for everyone who was injured today in Brooklyn. Grateful for the swift response of @NYPDnews to apprehend the suspect and of our first responders to tend to those injured.

“@nyspolice (state police) are in Brooklyn providing necessary assistance as the investigation unfolds.”

