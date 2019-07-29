1 killed, another injured in Dorchester double shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A shooting in Dorchester left one person dead and another injured late Sunday night.

Officers responding to Columbia Road around 11 p.m. found one victim dead and another suffering from undisclosed injuries, Boston police said.

The injured person was transported to a local hospital by Boston EMS.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)