1 killed, dozens displaced after crash sparks fire at Fall River apartment complex

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a large apartment complex in Fall River Tuesday morning, killing one and sending dozens of people grabbing what few belongings they could as they evacuated.

Emergency crews responded to the Four Winds apartment complex at 5500 N. Main St. at around 9 a.m. after a vehicle rammed into the building. It is believed the car crashed into or near the laundry room of the building.

Police confirmed that one person, a 72-year-old Fall River woman who was in the vehicle, has died as a result of the crash. A second person in the vehicle was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The apartment complex holds roughly 30 apartments. One resident spoke to 7News and said she had just gotten up to make her coffee when she heard a loud explosion and checked the laundry room.

“I [saw] flames and smoke come from under the door, and I heard a car horn blowing, so I figured a car went through,” she said. “So I woke my husband up to get out.”

High winds made fighting the flames more difficult, and hours after the initial crash, flames could be seen out of the top of the roof. One part of the building’s roof collapsed as a result.

Fire crews say the fire was eventually extinguished. Officials say they believe nobody inside the building was injured in the incident.

Police say they do not suspect foul play at this time.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for continued updates on air and online as this story develops.

Firefighters just rescued a cat from the building. The owner ran over while they give it oxygen. Fortunately it appears to be okay @7News pic.twitter.com/kEX0CsWITI — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) January 1, 2019

The situation is getting worse here in Fall River. A portion of the roof just caved in and it looks like they're starting to bring firefighters out. People here didn't even have time to grab a backpack on the way out @7News pic.twitter.com/FH6DPGiTtU — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) January 1, 2019

I’m told car went into the apartment complex’s laundry room. Fire still raging #7news pic.twitter.com/evtbG6jSDr — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) January 1, 2019

