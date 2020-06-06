1 killed in all-terrain vehicle crash in Vermont

WASHINGTON, Vt. (AP) — One person was killed when an all-terrain vehicle with an operator and two passengers crashed on a dirt road early Saturday in Washington, officials said.

A passenger, Olivia Reed, 22, of Barre, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 3 a.m., state police said.

Samantha Eastman, 34, of St. Johnsbury, was operating the ATV at the time of the crash, state police said.

The ATV was traveling too fast for the terrain before it went out of control and rolled over, investigators said. Two people were ejected and and one was pinned under the vehicle, they said.

