1 killed in crash on I-93 in New Hampshire, officials say

HOOKSETT, NH (WHDH) - New Hampshire fire officials say one person was killed Friday afternoon in crash on Interstate 93 in Hooksett, New Hampshire.

Emergency crews responded around 2:45 p.m. to the southbound side of the highway for a crash involving an SUV and tractor-trailer truck.

One death has been reported. The medical examiner was called to the scene.

Officials say the SUV crashed into the back of the truck. The cause of the crash is not clear.

Two lanes are closed on the highway. Traffic is backed up in the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

This breaking story will be updated as more information comes in.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)