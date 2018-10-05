1 killed in Dorchester double shooting

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed in a double shooting in Dorchester on Friday night, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Alexander and Bird streets about 6:48 p.m. found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

Both victims were rushed to local hospitals, where one died. The other is listed in critical condition.

Police have not released the names of either victim.

The shooting remains under investigation.

