MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police say one person died in a crash involving five cars on I-93N in Medford Friday evening.

According to state police, around 6:20 p.m., troopers responded to I-93N before exit 25 in Medford for reports of a serious crash.

Police confirm one person died in the crash and I-93N was closed at Roosevelt Circle.

Mass DOT, Medford Fire and EMS, and police assisted at the scene. The crash has caused major traffic delays.

