REHOBOTH, MA (WHDH) -

Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a fiery early morning crash in Rehoboth.

Emergency crews responded to a reported motor vehicle accident on Fall River Avenue about 1:25 a.m. Friday.

A preliminary investigation determined a motorist driving eastbound on Fall River Avenue left the road, went through the parking lot of a nearby business and slammed into a parked tractor-trailer, causing both vehicles to burst into flames, Rehoboth police said.

The driver of the vehicle that left the road, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries.

The crash is being investigated by Rehoboth and state police.

