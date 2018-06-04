1 killed in multi-alarm blaze in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed Monday in a multi-alarm fire that ripped through a home in Waltham, officials said.

Firefighters responding around 6:30 p.m. to a report of a person trapped in a home on Rumford Street found an unconscious resident on the third floor.

The victim died after being pulled from the burning home, according to officials on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

