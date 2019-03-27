1 killed in New Bedford crash that started as police chase in Fairhaven

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed in a crash Wednesday in New Bedford that started as a police chase in Fairhaven, officials say.

The crash occurred in the area of Ashley Boulevard and Tallman Street about 11 a.m., according to police.

One other person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

