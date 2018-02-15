1 killed in shooting near Lowell train station, DA says

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after authorities say one person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon near a train station in Lowell.

Preliminary information suggests that a man was shot near the commuter rail station on Thorndike Street, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

After the shooting, authorities say the man entered his vehicle and traveled a short distance before crashing in the area of a nearby YMCA.

The man was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional details were immediately available.

