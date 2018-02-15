1 killed in shooting near Lowell train station

LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) – An investigation is underway after police said one person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon near the train station in Lowell.

Police said a man was shot near the Commuter Rail station on Thorndike Street at around 1:30 p.m. After the shooting, police said the man entered his car and traveled a short distance before crashing on YMCA Drive near the YMCA.

The man was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

