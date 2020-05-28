1 killed, multiple people shot during violent night in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a violent night in Boston turned deadly and left multiple people injured on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of several people shot outside of 5 Ames Way around 11 p.m. found five people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

They were taken to area hospitals, where one of the male victims was pronounced dead.

Around the same time of that shooting, Gross says Boston police received a report that three people were shot and another person was stabbed on Massachusetts Avenue.

Gross added that it is not clear if the two incidents are connected.

“It’s unfortunate that another person lost their life this time,” he said at the crime scene. “We vow to work with the DA and our community to stop these acts of senseless violence.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins added, “After making it through Memorial Day without a homicide for the second year in a row, we sadly had a very violent night… We are going to be working around the clock, not only the DA’s office but police, to make sure we are actively looking for the individuals, the small percentage of people that are causing harm in our communities.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

