1 killed, several displaced in apartment fire

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — One person has been killed and about 30 others displaced in a Portland, Maine, apartment fire.

Fire officials say the fire broke out in a unit at a three-story apartment complex around 4 p.m. Monday.

Responding firefighters found the victim inside the apartment. No information about the person has been released.

Fire Capt. David Nichols says the fire was small and contained to the apartment.

Nichols says the displaced tenants will likely be allowed to return.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

