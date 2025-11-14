BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police responded to a serious crash in Brockton Friday morning that left one dead and several injured.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Quincy and Center Streets.

A large truck rolled over, and a car was crushed into a pole.

The car appeared to have caught fire at some point.

Limited information is available at this time.

