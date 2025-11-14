BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police responded to a serious crash in Brockton Friday morning that left one dead and several injured.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Quincy and Center Streets.

A large truck rolled over, and a car was crushed into a pole.

The car appeared to have caught fire at some point.

Limited information is available at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox