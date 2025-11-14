BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash between a car and large truck in Brockton Friday.

State police responded to the intersection of Quincy Street and Center Street around 1:30 a.m.

The impact sent the truck rolling over onto its side, and the car was badly damaged. The charred wreckage also indicated it caught on fire at some point.

The usually busy intersection was blocked off most of the night as investigators cleared the scene. It has since reopened.

Residents said traffic moves fast here, and drivers do not always seem to be paying attention.

“I can’t even trust the green light,” said one man. “I look to make sure there’s nobody coming on because sometimes they just go right through and they don’t even slow down.”

The truck was eventually turned upright and towed away. The car was also taken away on a flatbed.

Police were seen knocking on doors in the neighborhood looking for surveillance video that might help figure out what caused the crash.

