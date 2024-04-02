BOSTON (WHDH) - One person died in Tuesday morning’s large fire in East Boston and several were injured.
Dozens of firefighters from multiple locations are responding to a large fire in East Boston Tuesday morning.
The fire started at around 5 a.m. in one large multifamily building at the intersection of West Eagle and Meridian streets and spread to the adjacent building.
Officials confirmed that six individuals were transported to the hospital.
“My wife jumped out of bed, and I heard what sounded like glass shattering somewhere,” one resident of an affected building told 7News. “She looked out the window and saw people running around screaming. Then our second floor neighbor came knocking and said ‘there’s a fire, there’s a fire!'”
“We were all just getting out of bed and running,” said that resident’s son. “We ran outside, and yeah, it was scary.”
At one point in the morning all members responding to the fire were ordered out of the structure and firefighters continued battling the blaze from adjacent buildings.
Heavy smoke billowed through the neighborhood, and the area is blocked off for multiple blocks in multiple directions. The smoke could be smelled from as far away as downtown Boston.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
