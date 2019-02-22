1 lane reopened on I-95 north in Attleboro following serious crash

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One lane on Interstate 95 northbound in Attleboro has reopened following a serious crash.
It appears a car traveling southbound crossed over the median, causing the multi-car crash around 6:30 a.m.
Serious injuries have been reported.
The highway was temporarily shut down from Route 152 to Interstate 495.
7’s traffic reporter Alaina Pinto recommends drivers take Route 1 or Route 152, bypass Interstate 495 and get on Interstate 95.
