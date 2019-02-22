1 lane reopened on I-95 north in Attleboro following serious crash

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One lane on Interstate 95 northbound in Attleboro has reopened following a serious crash.

It appears a car traveling southbound crossed over the median, causing the multi-car crash around 6:30 a.m.

Serious injuries have been reported.

The highway was temporarily shut down from Route 152 to Interstate 495.

7’s traffic reporter Alaina Pinto recommends drivers take Route 1 or Route 152, bypass Interstate 495 and get on Interstate 95.

95 NB is CLOSED through Attleboro to 495. Multiple car crash with serious injuries reported. Take RT 1 or 152 and get on 95 after 495. #7News pic.twitter.com/NfnlQOUhcT — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) February 22, 2019

#MAtraffic update, All I-95 NB traffic detoured off at exit 5. https://t.co/pvAW6LcnUK — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 22, 2019

