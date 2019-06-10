1 left with ‘severe’ injuries after crash involving motorcycle, car on Mass. Pike

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person suffered “severe” injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and car on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn on Monday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the eastbound side of the highway near Washington Street after 1 p.m. were forced to close two travel lanes due to the severity of the crash, according to MassDOT Communications Director Jacquelyn Goddard.

One person was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center with severe injuries. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The highway has since been reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.

@auburnmassfire Ambulance 2 has transported off the Mass Pike to UMASS hospital with a patient with severe injuries. — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) June 10, 2019

In #Auburn @MassDOT says crash of motorcycle & car on I-90 EB beyond Washington St. RTL Open; 2 LTL Closed — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) June 10, 2019

