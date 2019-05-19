1 man hospitalized after shooting in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Charlestown early Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened at around 1 a.m.

Cell phone video of the scene showed several officers on the scene, searching in the street for evidence.

That search continued into daylight hours on Sunday morning.

Police say the victim is expected to survive. Investigators have not said if they have made any arrests in connection with the incident.

