1 man killed, 1 injured while standing in bus stop enclosure

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — One man was killed and another man was seriously injured when the bus stop enclosure they were in was struck by a car Wednesday, police in Connecticut said.

The men, ages 57 and 59, were taken to Yale Haven Hospital after the crash in Hamden at about 5 a.m., according to a statement from Capt. Ronald Smith. The 57-year-old man later died, he said.

The victims’ names were not made public.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the northbound car crossed over the southbound lanes and struck the enclosure. The driver, identified by police as Pinky McBurrows, 31, of Ansonia, tried to flee the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended by a responding officer, police said.

She is charged with reckless driving, evading responsibility, operating without a license and failure to drive in the proper lane. She may face additional charges, Smith said. It could not be determined if she has an attorney who could respond to the charges.

