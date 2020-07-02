1 man killed in late night shooting in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A contractor was shot and killed at a home he was working on late Wednesday night, police said at a Thursday news conference.

The 37-year-old victim, whose name was not made public, was shot multiple times at about 11 p.m. outside the home in the city’s Silver Lake neighborhood.

“We spoke to some of the family members and friends of the victim, who described him as a hardworking and very good person,” Capt. Timothy O’Hara. “They can’t understand why something like this would happen to him.”

There have been no arrests.

The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The death was the city’s fourth homicide of 2020.

