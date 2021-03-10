$1 million prize winning Mass. lotto ticket sold in Buzzards Bay

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Lottery scratch ticket with a $1 million prize was recently sold in Buzzards Bay.

Shipway Nominee Trust of Brookline claimed the “Diamond Millions” instant game prize.

The trust, represented by trustee Alfred Ellis, received a payment of $1 million (before taxes).

The winning ticket was purchased at the Express Mart on MacArthur Boulevard. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

