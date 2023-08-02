COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Someone on the South Shore is one million dollars richer after Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing.

Tuesday numbers were 8, 24, 30, 45 ,61. The Mega Ball was 12. No one won the jackpot. But a ticket bought at the Gulf station on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset matched five numbers, only missing the Mega Ball number.

The Cohasset ticket was one of six $1 million tickets around the country sold for Tuesday’s drawing, with other $1 million tickets sold in California, North Carolina, New York and Wisconsin. A Texas lottery player matched all four numbers and won a $4 million prize thanks to Tuesday’s megaplier.

With no one winning the jackpot, though, the potential prize has grown again. Now up to $1.25 billion, Friday’s jackpot prize is the fourth largest potential prize in Mega Millions history.

The Associated Press reports the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)