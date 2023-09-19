BOSTON (WHDH) - A local lottery player recently won a $1 million prize on a Powerball ticket bought in Dorchester, the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission announced.

The lottery commission said the ticket was sold at Supreme Liquors on Geneva Avenue for the Monday Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers in Monday’s drawing were 2, 21, 26, 40 and 42 with 9 as the Powerball number.

While someone won the $1 million prize, no one hit the jackpot, setting up an estimated $672 million jackpot in the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday.

