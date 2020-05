YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency responders are searching for a person after a boat overturned in Yarmouth Saturday, officials said.

One person was found holding onto the boat after it turned over and was taken to the hospital for evaluation, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

