RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph police are investigating an animal cruelty incident involving two abandoned 11-week-old puppies, one of which died shortly after being found, police said.

A passerby located one male and one female puppy along a pedestrian pathway between the Martin E. Young Elementary School and Barbara Road, according to police. The puppies were immediately taken to the Weymouth VCA for emergency care. The male puppy, police said, later died.

Now, police are asking for help in identifying the person responsible for abandoning the dogs. The suspects are likely basement breeders of these mixed pups; possibly Shepard / hound mixes with a distinct black tail.

Individuals wishing to submit a tip can contact Randolph Police Det. Kevin Aldred at 781-963-1212 or can submit an anonymous tip by texting “Randolph” to 847411.

