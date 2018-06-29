LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — One of the two teens arrested in connection with a deadly triple shooting in Lynn last weekend is being held without bail.
Victor Alexander Figueroa-Flores, 18, appeared in Lynn District Court Friday following his arrest Thursday in connection with a shooting on Lawton Avenue early Saturday morning that claimed the life of 25-year-old Romel Danis and left two other men seriously injured, according to a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s Office.
Figueroa-Flores was able to hide behind a wall during the arraignment as Danis’ family members sat in the courtroom.
Figueroa-Flores pleaded not guilty to murder charges.
A 16-year-old was also arrested in Middletown, New York in connection with the shooting. It’s unclear when he will be brought back to Massachusetts to face a murder charge.
Surveillance video captured the moments when Figueroa-Flores and the 16-year-old suspect allegedly shot Danis and two other men before fleeing from the scene around 2 a.m. outside a house party. The two men remain hospitalized.
Danis’ family members are looking for answers as to why this happened.
“Everybody is trying to find out why because he is not a trouble maker,” Danis’ brother, Jonny Bryan, said after Figueroa-Flores court appearance. “That’s why everyone is trying to ask why.”
Court paperwork on this triple shooting remains sealed by the judge.
