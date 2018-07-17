1 of BPD’s ‘Cop Pool Karaoke’ stars sings ‘Amazing Grace’ in honor of fallen Weymouth officer

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the Boston police officers whose “Cop Pool Karaoke” rendition of “God Bless America” went viral earlier this month broke down in tears Tuesday while trying to sing a song in honor of fallen Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna.

When asked by 7News if she’d like to sing a tune, Officer Kim Tavares decided to sing “Amazing Grace” in memory of Chesna, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

“It’s very hard for us, what we’re going through with one of our fallen brothers,” Tavares said before her song, which she had to cut short when she became emotional.

Tavares and Officer Stephen McNulty’s stirring rendition of “God Bless America” was viewed tens of thousands of times on Youtube and featured on Good Morning America.

Both have been invited to perform with country star Brad Paisley during a tour stop in Mansfield next month.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)