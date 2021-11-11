BOSTON (WHDH) - One Boston police officer remains hospitalized following an hourslong standoff that left a gunman dead and three officers injured in Dorchester on Tuesday.

The three officers were transported to area hospitals after a barricaded suspect inside a triple-decker home on Ferndale Street opened fire on them after a nearly six-hour-long standoff, according to Boston police.

Two officers had been released from the hospital as of Wednesday morning, while one remained hospitalized.

Officers returned fire during the incident and fatally struck the suspect, police said.

The names of the officers involved and the suspect have not been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

