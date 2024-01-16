MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was in custody and two others were still on the run as of Monday night after a search in an armed robbery investigation brought SWAT teams to a Milford neighborhood.

The law enforcement presence centered around a multi-family home on West Street Monday afternoon, prompting authorities to shut down part of West Street for several hours beginning around 2:30 p.m.

The area had reopened as of around 6:20 p.m., according to Milford police.

Soon speaking with 7NEWS, Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino said the situation was part of the investigation into the robbery of the Aroma Brazil store on Beach Street in Milford last Tuesday.

“They tracked one of the suspects down to that location on West Street,” Tusino said.

The suspects in the Aroma Brazil robbery were caught on camera taking about $16,000 in cash from the store, according to Tusino.

Police released video of the robbery last week and have been working the case ever since.

Authorities tracked one suspect to the West Street residence, according to Tusino, and he surrendered to authorities.

With two more suspects still on the run, though, Tusino said police locked the area down and swept the home to be sure the suspects weren’t inside.

“Obviously, they had firearms to commit the robbery,” Tusino said. “They had intel that they had possibly purchased more firearms.”

Neighbors described the scene Monday, with one saying her brother saw a police officer in their neighbor’s yard with a rifle.

While the investigation was ongoing and while suspects remained at large, neighbors in the West Street area said they were relieved no one was hurt.

“It’s a big relief,” said Ti Ferrelli. “It was a really weird feeling.”

Milford police on Monday night identified the suspect who was arrested as Daniel Generoso, 26, of Milford. Generoso lived in the home where he was arrested, according to police, and is now expected to face charges in court on Tuesday.

Tusino said the remaining suspects in this case should still be considered armed and dangerous.

