BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was arrested Tuesday after two young men fired dozens of gunshots at each other in the middle of a Boston street, sources said.

Boston police said shots rang out on Bowdoin Street in Dorchester near 6 p.m. No one was hit by the gunfire, according to police.

Police said one person was taken into custody after a foot pursuit.

The shooting happened in an area between the Bowdoin Street Health Center and grocery store. Sources said the area was busy at the time and saidThe two people who opened fire appeared to know each other.

Surveillance video shared with 7NEWS showed people running for cover during the shooting, with some people ducking inside the grocery store. One person was seen pushing another person in a wheelchair away from the gunfire.

“We were thinking it was firecrackers,” said one person in the area. “I thought it was firecrackers going off.”

“It impacts our community,” the same person said. “People don’t want to stay shut inside on nice days like this here.”

While the police investigation continued area resident Cynthia Paone shared her reaction.

“This is a community and we all work together and we always have since I was younger,” she said. “That’s sad when now people start to feel like they can’t help because they’re scared for their life.”

Police had the area taped off Tuesday evening, with evidence markers strewn across Bowdoin Street.

Police had cleared the scene as of around 9 p.m.

