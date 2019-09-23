1 person arrested as police investigate stabbing near Brandeis University in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing near Brandeis University in Waltham.

Officers responding to the area of Wheelock Road confirmed that they took one person into custody.

Detectives could be seen going in and out of a house during the early morning hours.

Officers were also seen canvassing the surrounding neighborhoods.

No additional information has been released.

Waltham police confirm they’re investigating a stabbing here on Wheelock Rd. All happening in a neighborhood right next to @BrandeisU. @WalthamMAPolice say one person under arrest. pic.twitter.com/7FjZd1C3cT — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) September 23, 2019

