SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — One person has died in an early morning house fire in Massachusetts.

The Springfield Fire Department says the fire in the city’s North End was reported just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

No information about the victim was immediately released.

The fire occurred at the height of a snowstorm and firefighters had to contend with the elements as well as the fire.

WWLP-TV reported that seven firetrucks and multiple ambulances responded to the scene.

No cause was given.

