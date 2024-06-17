GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - One person died and another person was hurt when a fire tore through a home in Goffstown, New Hampshire early Monday morning, officials announced.

The fire happened at 19 Sonny Avenue near 12:15 a.m.

In a joint statement New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey, Goffstown Fire Chief Shawn Murray, and Police Chief Eric Sereno said firefighters arrived to find a trapped person calling for help from a second story window.

Firefighters entered the home and removed the trapped person. Emergency crews then tried to resuscitate the person but were unsuccessful, officials said.

Officials did not identify the person who died and said their cause and manner of death were pending the results of an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday.

Officials did not share additional information about the person who was injured but said they were recovering in a hospital as of around 9:30 a.m.

Emergency officials said the investigation into this fire was ongoing Monday. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities by phone at (603) 223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)