WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and another person was taken to an area hospital after a crash involving a box truck and a van in Wellfleet Thursday, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Route 6 near Lecount Hollow Road.

Wellfleet police in a statement said the driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the box truck was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

Police did not identify either driver by name but said the person who died was a 63-year-old woman from Eastham. The driver of the box truck was a 60-year-old man from Worcester.

Police said they did not have any immediate update on the extent of the man’s injuries.

Video from the scene showed the aftermath of the crash, with the front of the van seen crushed against the front of the box truck.

Emergency crews remained on scene while traffic slowly inched past the crash site.

Wellfleet police said some traffic on Route 6 was still being diverted through a nearby parking lot as of around 12:15 p.m. while investigators continued to examine the scene of the crash.

