LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and two people were taken into custody after a stabbing in Lynn Tuesday, the Essex County District attorney’s office announced.

The DA’s office said the stabbing happened at the Alpha Convenience Store in the area of Union Street and Baldwin Street around 6 p.m.

The victim, the DA’s office said, was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

While an investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday night, the DA’s office said investigators believe there is no broader threat to the general public.

Investigators were spotted still on scene as of around 10 p.m. going in and out of the Alpha Convenience Store. Crime scene tape was in place around the area.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)