LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and two people were taken into custody after a stabbing in Lynn Tuesday, the Essex County District attorney’s office announced.

The DA’s office said the stabbing happened at the Alpha Convenience Store in the Freeman Square area around 6 p.m.

The victim, the DA’s office said, was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

While an investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday night, the DA’s office said investigators believe there is no broader threat to the general public.

