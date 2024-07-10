HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and two other people were taken to an area hospital Wednesday after a fire broke out in a Hyannis home, officials said.

The fire happened in a single family home on Oakland Road. In a statement, Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke said crews first responded near 5:20 a.m. and found flames tearing through the building.

Firefighters found two people already outside the home but were told another person was still inside, according to Burke.

Burke said emergency crews brought two people to Cape Cod Hospital as a result of this fire. Firefighters found a third person, identified as an adult male, dead in the home.

Burke did not share further information about the extent of the injuries to the people who were hospitalized and said the fire remained under investigation as of late Wednesday morning.

