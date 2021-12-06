NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died Monday after a fire ripped through a home in New Bedford, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at a multi-level home on Hemlock Street around 4:50 a.m. found flames on the second-floor, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found unconscious and later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Eight adults and four children were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials say it appears to be accidental in nature.

There were no additional details immediately available.

