BOSTON (WHDH) - One person died and another person was injured in a two-car crash in East Boston early Thursday morning, state police said.

The crash happened near 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Transportation Way and Harborside Drive.

State police Sgt. Gregory Jones in a statement said troopers arrived to find an unresponsive woman at the scene.

Emergency crews brought the woman to Massachusetts General Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the second vehicle suffered only minor injuries and was brought to Cambridge Hospital for treatment, according to Jones.

Officials identified the woman who died as Krystine O’ Brien, of New Hampshire.

Authorities shut down the intersection of Transportation Way and Harborside Drive after the crash before clearing the scene and reopening the intersection near 1:30 a.m.

Officials did not share any additional information about what led to the crash.

“We offer our condolences to the loved ones of Ms. O’Brien,” Jones said.

