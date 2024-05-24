BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and more than two dozen people were displaced after a fire broke out in an apartment in Braintree Thursday night, officials said.

The fire happened in the area of 26 McCusker Drive. Emergency crews responded and soon found heavy smoke and flames in a first-floor apartment, according to a joint statement from state and local officials.

Crews found one person in the apartment and the person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Officials said investigators believe the fire started in a bedroom. Though roughly 25 people were forced out of their homes, officials said firefighters managed to contain actual flames to the apartment where the fire started.

Officials said the people who were displaced were being helped by their apartment building’s management company and the Red Cross of Massachusetts as of Friday afternoon.

The fire remained under investigation but officials said it does not appear to be suspicious.

