LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A homicide investigation was underway in Lowell Saturday after one person was killed in an apparent shooting, sources said.

The investigation appeared to focus on the parking lot outside the Shree Swaminarayan Hindu temple off Middlesex Street.

Investigators remained on scene as of around 10 a.m. and could be seen taking photos as part of their investigation.

Sources said it was unclear if anyone else was struck by gunfire, other than the person who died, but said the incident did not appear to be associated with the Hindu temple.

Witnesses said the parking lot is often used for late-night gatherings, since it is a large empty space at night.

Witnesses said people also gather at night in the parking lot of a car wash across the street.

Several cars were stopped inside police crime scene tape Saturday morning. Some remained in place near 10 a.m..

A large religious gathering was scheduled to take place at the temple on Saturday, with hundreds of people expected to attend. Some people showing up early in the morning but could not enter the still closed-off parking lot. Police allowed temple members to enter the temple and begin their festival shortly before 10 a.m. while investigators continued to work.

“It’s crazy,” said area resident Wendy Porter. “It’s sad. Young kids, you don’t know what’s going to happen. They all hang out together, somebody gets mad and that’s it.”

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

