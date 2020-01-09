1 person dead, others injured after blaze rips through Burlington home

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died after a fire ripped through a home in Burlington on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a two-alarm blaze at a home at 26 Maryvale Road were greeted by heavy flames and smoke, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

Burlington Fire Chief Mike Patterson identified the victim as a man in his 50s.

Several other people were hurt in the fire. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

Firefighters from Billerica and Woburn assisted Burlington fire crews in battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Burlington Fire Chief confirms a man in his 50’s has died in the house fire on Maryvale Rd #7news pic.twitter.com/LC4dCATaij — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 9, 2020

Burlington Fire on Maryvale rd is out..sources say one person is dead…others injured #7news pic.twitter.com/NAIJWha82E — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 9, 2020

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)