1 person dies in 3-vehicle crash in Bethlehem, New Hampshire

BETHLEHEM, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say one person has died in a crash involving two vehicles and a tractor trailer in Bethlehem.

The crash happened on Route 116 at about 2:15 p.m. Monday, just north of the Littleton town line.

Police said two people were taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)