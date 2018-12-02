1 person displaced after Rockland fire

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was displaced from their home in Rockland Sunday morning after a fire left it uninhabitable.

Fire crews responding to reports of smoke coming from a third-floor heating unit on Webster St. found a working fire inside the home and business, according to firefighters.

The fire was contained in under 20 minutes.

No one was injured.

